News briefs - Sept. 28 edition

• Sept. 29, 2 — 4 p.m. at the Wadena County Public Health office.

• Oct. 5, 2 - 3 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center

The flu shot is recommended for all persons six months of age and older, unless contraindicated for medical reasons. Vaccinating those at high risk for serious complications from the flu is of special concern. These include pregnant women, children younger than five years, people 50 years of age and older and people of any age with certain chronic medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, etc.). Medicare, Medical Assistance and Minnesotacare will be accepted. Some additional insurance accepted as well. For those who are self-pay, cost is $28.

For more information, contact Wadena County Public Health at 218-631-7629.

Senior health clinics set for October, November

A Senior Health Clinic sponsored by Wadena County Public Health will be held the third Wednesday monthly alternating between the Sebeka and Menahga Senior Centers. Clinics will be held:

• Oct. 18, 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Sebeka Senior Center.

• Nov. 15, 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Menahga Senior Center.

Clinics at Wadena County Public Health will be held the second Wednesday monthly from 8:30-11:30 a.m. starting Oct. 11.

Health screening including blood pressure, foot care, health information and referrals are provided. There is a $15.50 fee for foot care. Bring your MN Health Plan card if you have one. Services are by appointment only.

To make an appointment call Wadena County Public Health at (218) 631-7629.

Immunization clinics on tap in October

Wadena County Public Health Department will conduct monthly immunization clinics as follows for the month of October.

• Thursday, Oct. 5, 3 - 5 p.m. and

• Tuesday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Wadena County Public Health, walk ins welcome.

• Monday, Oct. 9, at First English Lutheran Church, 17 Main St NW, Menahga, call for an appointment.

Please bring your immunization record if available. All minors must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian. The suggested cost is $13.25 per immunization administration. Persons eligible include Minnesota Health Care Program enrollees, and people uninsured or insured without vaccine coverage. This should not replace your regularly scheduled medical provider appointments.

For further questions or information, contact Wadena County Public Health (218) 631-7629.

Wadena County Public Health offers maternal and child health multi clinics

Wadena County Public Health offers family and child health services, including WIC, child health

screenings, dental varnish, lead screenings, prenatal and family home visiting.

For information and to schedule appointment call Wadena County Public Health at (218) 631-7629 or (888) 883-0351.

Concert association kickoff begins with stage performance Oct. 7

The Wadena Area Concert Association is getting ready to kick off the 2017-18 concert season. The season membership includes five family friendly musical acts as well as several other concerts in their reciprocity areas; Alexandrian, Fergus Falls, Sauk Centre and Park Rapids.

The first performance is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the Wadena Memorial Auditorium. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. The first concert, Main Street Souvenirs, is a multimedia stage performance including piano, a spoken narrative and art video presentation. Throughout the show, Scott kirby explores historical and visionary dimensions of the American great plains and prairies.

Call WACA president Bonnie Kingsley at (218) 371-9487 for more information.

Support group for celiac disease meets Oct. 9

An informational meeting is being held to help people with celiac disease learn more about the disease: what to eat, how to cook and bake using gluten-free flours and ingredients. Informational materials will be available along with many gluten-free recipes. We begin each meeting with a pot luck supper. Along with your gluten-free dish to share, please bring about eight copies of the recipe to share with the group.

The meeting will be held Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Wadena Alliance Church, 1428 S. Jefferson Street.

If you have any questions, call Pat Johnson at (218) 631-2170.