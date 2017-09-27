Goodbye, Women's Day Out. Hello, Live Pink!

The name Live Pink was inspired by the traits that the color represents. Along with symbolizing good health, it signifies compassion, hope, love and harmony. Pink is also symbolic of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Shaneen Schmidt, who practices family medicine at Tri-County's Wadena and Bertha clinics, hopes that Live Pink will embody all of these traits and more.

"The hope is that we inspire women in our local communities to live their best life," Schmidt said. "We want Live Pink to be an annual event where women of all ages can come out and have a fun evening that focuses on them and their health."

Live Pink guests will hear from local breast cancer survivor Kathy Burgau, who was diagnosed at age 26 and now advocates for young women with breast cancer. Duelly Noted, a female dueling pianos duo, will provide entertainment. The event also includes more than $1,000 worth of prizes; Liquidmotion, flair mocktail bartenders; a light meal from Boondocks; blood pressure testing and more.

Tri-County staff and providers will hand out lab vouchers for thyroid, glucose and lipid testing, as well as provide education on obstetrics, surgery, behavioral health, rehabilitation, breast health and more.

Free child care will be provided at M State Wadena for children ages 16 months to 12 years. To provide an accurate count for care providers, parents are encouraged to register for child care.

Registration for the event is encouraged but not required. Those who register before Monday, Oct. 2, will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a Michael Kors purse valued at more than $200.

To register for the event and child care, or for more information, visit www.tchc.org.