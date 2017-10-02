Weekly crime report - Sept. 28 edition

Sept. 19

• Timothy Patrick Cook, 33, of Wadena, was arrested on a Douglas County warrant. Cook was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sept. 20

• Michael Anthony Cayo, 53, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Cayo was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Ronald Patrick Lawlor, 39, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Lawlor was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sept. 21

• Lorenzo Staten, 62, of Wadena, was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no contact order. Staten was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sept. 22

• Lori Jean Oberg, 39, of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Oberg was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sept. 24

• Richard Allan Bailey, 38, of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Bailey was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 110 calls for service this past week.