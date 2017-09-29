All for one, one for all

Brittney Ewert, owner of Glamour Salon, and Amanda Schmidt, owner of Now and Forever Wedding Gallery, said they noticed not as many younger kids wearing blue and gold at school events a few years ago.

"I talked to Brittney about how we could change that so kids wouldn't feel left out, and we had the idea of getting local businesses together to buy t-shirts for the kids," said Schmidt. "The response has been amazing."

One of those business owners,C.P.A. Erik Olson, said he thought it was a great idea when Ewert and Schmidt approached him. "I'm happy to give to something like this."

The t-shirts were handed out to classroom teachers at pepfest on Thursday afternoon in the elementary gym and then distributed to the kids once they returned to the classroom.

Second grade teacher Keith Ferris had his students sit as patiently and quietly as possible on the carpet, while he handed out the t-shirts. The kids were quite excited to get their hands on the shirts and quickly put them on to see how they fit.

Ewert said the teachers have the students keep the shirts at school overnight, so that way everyone has them to wear at school the next day for the homecoming parade.

Driving past the elementary school on Friday afternoon, the playground was a sea of gray t-shirts with gold lettering, that said, "Wolverine Pride."

"We hope to keep doing this every year," Ewert said. "We're alumni, and we like to give back to the community and see the little kids happy."