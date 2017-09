The Wadena Police Department is enforcing a temporary restriction on street parking today. Cars will not be allowed to park on Jefferson Street from the intersection of Aldrich Ave. to Dayton Ave. beginning at 1:30 p.m. The restriction will be enforced on both sides of Jefferson Street due to the Wadena-Deer Creek School homecoming parade. The restriction will remain in place until 3 p.m. Please do not park on Jefferson during this time.