Weekly crime report - Sept. 21 edition

Sept. 13

• Justin Daniel Seiser, 27, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 14

• Derek Lee Reger, 23, of Wadena, was arrested for 1st degree burglary. Reger was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Timothy William Tuit, 32, of Wadena, was arrested for assault. Tuit was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sept. 15

• Shyenne Retha Marie Cramsie, 21, of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

• Andrew Donald Koch, 27, of Wadena, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Koch was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sept. 17

• Pamela Kay Reiman, 43, of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft-shoplifting.

• Scott Richard Lind, 51, of Wadena, was stopped and arrested for 3rd degree DWI and possessing an open bottle of alcohol. Lind was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 137 calls for service this past week.