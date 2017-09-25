Living history: Thieves attack area businesses

It all started thursday.

Wadena Feed Supply and the Ag and Pet Center were entered Sept. 11 by a thief or thieves who made off with an unspecified amount of cash and a quantity of checks.

The perpetrators gained entrance by knocking out a small piece of plywood near a door and reaching into the building to unlock a bolt and hasp lock.

On Sept. 12, a thief or thieves entered Northwest Building Center by prying open a walk-in door. Change from a till was missing, along with money from a soda vending machine. Officers recorded evidence left at the scene.

Bluffton Oil was broken into between 10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday. The perpetrator broke a window on the street side of the business to gain access inside the building. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Department responded Sunday and took fingerprints.

At 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, workers discovered that Scotty's Pub had been broken into sometime during the night. Cash was taken from a safe, but it was not known how the burglar got in.

All cases are under investigation.

50 years ago

Excerpts from the Sept. 21, 1967 Pioneer Journal

• Confiscated guns, fishing gear to be auctioned off

Firearms, fishing tackle and other equipment confiscated by state conservation officers from game and fish law violators will be auctioned off Sept. 30.

The Conservation Department today announced that the auctions, involving some 400 items of equipment, will begin at 10 a.m. in the National Guard Armory in St. Paul.

Primary interest in the sale is expected to center on approximately 110 firearms consisting of 22's, high powered big game rifles and shotguns.

Some of the other items are rods and reels, bows, spears, traps and fish house heaters.

No sealed bids are accepted and all transactions are on cash basis only.

Firearms have been inspected by the department and are judged to be in safe working order before being offered for sale.

75 years ago

Excerpts from the Sept. 24, 1942 Pioneer Journal

• Girl killed by extension board

A broken down truck and hayrack, parked without lights on a country road, caused the death of a wadena high school senior early Friday night.

Anarose Daugherty, 16, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gus Daugherty of Bluegrass, never regained consciousness after she was struck in the neck by a board protruding from the hayrack. She died at Wesley hospital Saturday morning where she was taken immediately after the accident. She and three companions, Vernon Peterson and his sister mary and Clinton Fitzsimmons were on their way to a moving picture show in Wadena. The others were not hurt.

• Gas fumes put tot to sleep

Myrna Asmund, five-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eli Asmund, inhaled gas fumes from their tractor last Tuesday and became unconscious. She was rushed to the doctor for treatment.