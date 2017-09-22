News briefs - Sept. 21 edition

This aquatic exercise class is offered to expectant mothers who are looking for a way to maintain good overall health during and following pregnancy. The session will address full-body fitness education including low-impact aerobic exercise with stretching, strengthening and range of motion activities for the entire body.

The goal of Moms Course is to reduce pain associated with later stages of pregnancy and improve on general stabilization as the mother's body prepares to give birth. Women in any stage of pregnancy are welcome.

Participants do not need to be a member of the wellness center or a Tri-County patient, and they are welcome to wear shorts and a T-shirt if not comfortable in a swimsuit. The instructors are Stacey Callahan, physical therapist, and Andrea Pettit, physical therapist assistant.

Class size is limited to 10. Register at www.tchc.org under the "Education and Resources" tab and by clicking on "Classes and Events." For more information, contact Jeremy Meyer, physical therapist, at jeremy.meyer@tchc.org or (218) 631-7475.

Starting in 2018, Tri Aquatics Moms Course will be held quarterly.

Belar to talk about "Rural Score" Sept. 30

Lina Belar will talk about her new book, "Rural Score," at the New York Mills Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 10:30 a.m. Belar has resided in Perham since 1984 and for several decades served the community in a number of volunteer capacities including the public library. She designed and directed two museums in Perham and with her late husband, Jerome Boedigheimer, worked to beautiful the community with flowers and trees. Her connection with New York Mills includes five years as director of the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. She is also organist and choir director at St. Peter's Lutheran Church.

"Rural Score," published by Finishing Line Press, is Belar's first collection of poetry. She is currently at work on a number of other collections including one that focuses on the rural Minnesota she loves. It will be titled "Flyover Zone."

Belar's poetry has been featured in Talking Stick, Lake Region Review and Northern Lights Library Network's Poets Across Minnesota. Her narrative writing includes press releases, radio news, articles for trade magazines and grants for historic preservation, digitization and veterans' stories.

The New York Mills Public Library is located at 30 Main Street North. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from Lake Region Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

For more information call the library at (218) 385 2436.