One vegetable one community wrapping up first year

Marilyn Hofland, a SNAP-Ed education from the University of Minnesota Extension, said, "I couldn't have done it without the help from the Wadena Farmers Market, Pete's Nursery or those who helped put together the packets. SHIP4Health also gave funding for printing. I'm also excited to have the community of Wadena get more involved, have a say in next year's vegetable and to submit a kale recipe. A prize will go out to the winning recipe and one voting ballot will also be chosen for a prize."

To submit your kale recipe, drop off at the U of MN Extension Office at 221 Harry Rich Drive. To vote on next year's vegetable, pick up a ballot at the extension office, the library or the Chamber of Commerce or go to z.umn.edu/veggievote.