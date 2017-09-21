Pattersons Named Homecoming Grand Marshals
Wadena-Deer Creek High School has selected Jay and Jeanne Patterson as Grand Marshals of the school's Homecoming parade on Friday, Sept. 22.
Jay Patterson retired in June 2017 as WDC's junior high English teacher and Drama advisor after 37 years. While at WDC, Patterson led the one-act play to an astounding 11 Section championships and six Star performances at State, which is the highest rating a one-act play can receive. His wife, Jeanne, was a part of each play, as his steadfast supporter and advisor.
The community is encouraged to grab a lawn chair and watch the parade, as it kicks off at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. The parade route will run east on Aldrich to downtown, south on Jefferson Street (Highway 71), and west on Franklin back to the M—State Campus.