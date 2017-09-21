Pattersons Named Homecoming Grand Marshals

Jay Patterson retired in June 2017 as WDC's junior high English teacher and Drama advisor after 37 years. While at WDC, Patterson led the one-act play to an astounding 11 Section championships and six Star performances at State, which is the highest rating a one-act play can receive. His wife, Jeanne, was a part of each play, as his steadfast supporter and advisor.

The community is encouraged to grab a lawn chair and watch the parade, as it kicks off at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. The parade route will run east on Aldrich to downtown, south on Jefferson Street (Highway 71), and west on Franklin back to the M—State Campus.