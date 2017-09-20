New site for Wadena library being studied

"The consensus from the council was that they'd pursue the First National Bank building," Wadena City Administrator Brad Swenson said.

The bank building is located one block north of the existing 4,010 square foot library.

At a cost of $1,540, the council asked Library Consulting to develop a very quick schematic layout study of the former bank building.

Library Consulting has recommended against building onto the existing library.

"They are saying it's just not a viable option because of how the building is constructed. It would cost too much to add on and make it look good without spending more money than necessary," Swenson said.

The two boards also heard from the consultants on the option of buying and building on a bare site.

"There first option for a bare site was just east of the Wellness Center. We have some land there they felt would be suitable. They said to build a brand-new building would be roughly $3 million," Swenson said.

The hunt for a new home then led to looks at the old Coast-to-Coast building, the Methodist Church, the Super One building and the First National Bank.

"Their first option was the First National Bank building. To buy it and remodel it and they are saying the remodel would cost about a million and a half versus about $3 million for brand-new," Swenson said.

If the bank building meets the needs of the library the next step would be buying the bank and how to raise those funds.

"So this is still down the road," Swenson said. "It could be grants, it's going to be fundraising, a tax levy referendum or a combination of all three."

The city owns the building, but the library is operated by the Kitchigami Regional Library System and serves a five-county area.

Next year's budget for the library has been set at $100,965.

Council to upgrade Hemlock Avenue

The City Council approved Bolton and Menk's Option A for improvements along Hemlock Avenue in northwest Wadena at their September meeting Sept. 12.

At an estimated cost of $112,500 the option will install curb and gutter, construct a street and pave it to a width of 46 feet.

The Meadows of Wadena, an assisted living complex of 49 single and double occupancy apartments for seniors opened last Thursday on the north side of Hemlock Avenue. The south side of the avenue is occupied by the Greenwood Apartments.

The board approved a resolution for a proposed 2018 tax levy for city property in Wadena and Otter Tail County to the tune of $1,066,227.52. The levy includes SE Project Sewer, Stormwater and Water bonds and Improvement bonds totaling $741,462.52 and general corporate purposes of $324,765.

In other business the council:

• Approved a maintenance and operation agreement for the airport.

• Hired two employees, Kallie Van De Venter and Kristyn Ament for the Wellness Center.

• Approved a sidewalk removal policy amendment.

• Accepted a quote on a sewer system for Jim Gustafson.

• Approved bidding of sewer system quotes for the new electric building.

• Gave the green light to a 10x50 Satellite mobile office rental to serve as headquarters of the electric office from Oct. 2017-May 2018 for $5,312.

• Hired a billing and customer service clerk, Jayne Koranda, who will start at Step 2.

• Paid a $4,500 fee for an electric architect.

• Set a date (5 p.m., Oct. 17) to review the Enterprise Funds budget.

• Granted approval of Chuck Melchoir's resignation from the electric department and authorized an advertising schedule to find a replacement.

• Approved Shawn Swenson as Third Assistant Fire Chief.