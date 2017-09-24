Wadena VFW taking nominations for Teacher of the Year

Based on the nominees submitted, local posts will recognize one outstanding teacher in grades K-5, 6-8 and 9-12. These recipients are then judged on a district and state level. The teachers who advance then have their names submitted for national awards.

All current classroom teachers in grades K-12 are eligible. Previous national VFW winners and homeschool teachers are not eligible.

Nominations can be made by fellow teachers, supervisors or interested individuals not related to the nominee.

A nomination form must be filled out and in 350 words or less the nominee's qualities must be outlined. All post-level winners are asked to provide a one-page resume, up to five pages of documentation of their teaching experience and a head-and-shoulders photo of themselves.

To obtain a form and submit a nomination contact Jim White at 631-7138. A form and information can be obtained by downloading it from the Wadena-Deer Creek Schools website.