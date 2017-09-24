Wadena VFW taking nominations for Teacher of the Year
The local Veterans of Foreign Wars post is looking for nominations for their Teacher of the Year contest.
Nominations must be submitted to the local VFW post by Oct. 31. Judging is held Nov. 1-15.
Based on the nominees submitted, local posts will recognize one outstanding teacher in grades K-5, 6-8 and 9-12. These recipients are then judged on a district and state level. The teachers who advance then have their names submitted for national awards.
All current classroom teachers in grades K-12 are eligible. Previous national VFW winners and homeschool teachers are not eligible.
Nominations can be made by fellow teachers, supervisors or interested individuals not related to the nominee.
A nomination form must be filled out and in 350 words or less the nominee's qualities must be outlined. All post-level winners are asked to provide a one-page resume, up to five pages of documentation of their teaching experience and a head-and-shoulders photo of themselves.
To obtain a form and submit a nomination contact Jim White at 631-7138. A form and information can be obtained by downloading it from the Wadena-Deer Creek Schools website.