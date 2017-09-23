Police Scanner - Sept. 21 Edition

• Concern for a man who was outside screaming, hollering and swearing on Second Street NW prompted a caller to ask the police for a welfare check.

• The witness to a hit-and-run called and identified himself as "Dennis." When asked for his last name he told the dispatcher they did not need it. When asked for his phone number he gave the same reply. The witness then asked to see an officer and the matter was resolved.

• Two people dressed in black were found sitting and talking on the steps of the animal clinic at 10:04 p.m. They told an officer they were trying to avoid some drama at their apartments.

• Law enforcement found a man in an alley who had fallen. The man said he did not require an ambulance but thought it was okay if someone would come and talk with him. Struggling to walk, the man asked for a ride home. An officer spoke with the man's wife who said the stumbling was normal for him.

Sept. 10

• Police encountered some people sitting in the main shelter at Blacks Grove Park at midnight with a fire going in the fireplace. They were advised the park closed at 10 p.m.

• A complainant reported hearing gunshots at 7:11 a.m. An officer checked the area and located several geese. It was surmised the gunshots had been heard because the goose hunting season was open.

Sept. 11

• A policeman was called on for a second time to handle a grass clippings complaint. The root of the problem between the two parties in dispute was that one blamed the other for their being fired.

• A landlord was called regarding a dog the complainant suspected had been locked inside an apartment five days.

• Two black cows were located on the railroad tracks.

• A couple cutting hay had the back window of their tractor cab shattered and the front window cracked. They were unsure if the projectile was a rock, an object from the implement or a stray bullet.

• A complainant was being harassed by a neighbor who wanted him to clean up his property.

Sept. 12

• A man alleged his wife had been behaving oddly and threatening to harm herself. He asked the police to remove her from the home.

Sept. 13

• Kids "fighting" at the Skate Park turned out to be kids "wrestling" at the park, They were advised by an officer not to wrestle because it could lead to an injury.

The reports were derived from Wadena Police Department Incident Reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.