Wadena Chamber of Commerce Chili Cook-Off

Last Thursday at the Wadena Chamber of Commerce annual Chili Cook off, participating area businesses broke out their best chili recipes and the public voted on their favorite to see who would take home the traveling trophy and bragging rights for another year. The honor this year went to Employment Resource Center.

If you're interested in the history of chili visit the International Chili Association web site, where you'll find recipes and other tidbits like this: "Even more heated is the argument over where the first bowl was made; and by whom. Estimates range from "somewhere west of Laramie," in the early nineteenth century - being a product of a Texas trail drive - to a grisly tale of enraged Aztecs, who cut up invading Spanish conquistadors, seasoned chunks of them with a passel of chile peppers, and ate them."

Note: All the businesses who participated had their recipes sitting on the table next to their pot of chili. None had Spanish Conquistadors listed as an ingredient.