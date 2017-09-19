The allegations are that Taves has created a hostile work environment in her department.

Based on a recommendation by the labor attorney, Commissioner Chuck Horsager made six motions on behalf of the union in connection with the grievance.

• That the board authorize an outside investigation to be conducted per personnel policy and allocate funds for the same.

• That the auditor/treasurer be re-located so as not to be co-located with the auditor/treasurer employees.

• On an interim basis to have assignment of authority in the auditor/treasurer department to hire, supervise and discipline employees by moved to Ryan Odden, County Engineer.

• Any meetings between the auditor/treasurer and staff the meeting must be attended by Odden, an HR representative or union steward.

• Taves remains on paid status.

• All vacancies in the auditor/treasurer office will be managed by Odden.

The name of the Wadena County auditor/treasurer was not mentioned during the proceedings. She was referred to by her employee number.

Wadena County has a labor attorney on retainer, Dyan Ebert of the St. Cloud law firm of Quinlizan and Hughes. Ebert has been authorized to conduct an investigation of the allegations.

Taves, an elected official with statutory duties, has not been seen at the county courthouse since Tuesday.