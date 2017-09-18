Search
    Weekly crime report - Sept. 14 edition

    By none on Sep 18, 2017 at 3:58 p.m.

    Sept. 4

    • Brittany Ann Schmitz, 23, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.

    Sept. 6

    • Zackry Gust Meidinger, 24, of Sebeka, was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no contact order. Meidinger was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    Sept. 7

    • Rodger Darrel Pruitt, 28, of Grove City, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

    Sept. 10

    • Kevin John Klawitter, 26, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.

    The Wadena Police Department answered 119 calls for service the past week.

