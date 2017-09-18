Weekly crime report - Sept. 14 edition
Sept. 4
• Brittany Ann Schmitz, 23, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.
Sept. 6
• Zackry Gust Meidinger, 24, of Sebeka, was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no contact order. Meidinger was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Sept. 7
• Rodger Darrel Pruitt, 28, of Grove City, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.
Sept. 10
• Kevin John Klawitter, 26, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.
The Wadena Police Department answered 119 calls for service the past week.