News briefs - Sept. 14 edition

Area gardening expo set for Sept. 16

Swap, sell, or give away at the Area Gardening Expo Saturday Sept. 16 in Burlington Northern Park downtown Wadena from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Garden clubs, growers and home gardeners from the surrounding area will have tables of items and everyone is invited to join by making your own space for produce, plants, seeds, fall harvest, jams, jellies, garden tools, books, etc. It's recommended that you have a table, chair, signs, change and be ready by 9:30 a.m.

This is a day for bringing area gardeners, homeowners, and hobbyists together to celebrate a shared interest in plants and produce. Bring surplus and look for needed things while exchanging tips and techniques with people who are excited about plants.

Contact Mary at (218) 631-3854 or Kent at kentscheer@outlook.com with any questions.