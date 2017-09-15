A class to answer that familiar question - 'Who is that?'

Who is that girl in the photo you just found in your grandmother's old photo album? The face is all you have to go by and it sure is not mom's. No, it is Cindy Johnson, your mom's second cousin from Chicago. Cindy is now 94 and uses a walker but once she was a cheerleader. How about that skinny guy with the long, shaggy hair and the Fu Manchu mustache flashing a peace sign? That is Great-Uncle Bill, the retired president of the biggest bank in town. It was taken when he was 19 and going to college in California.

Crouch is calling her class "Saving Memories." She plans to introduce her class to the wonders of scanning and metadata, which can digitally lock those memories and identities into files where they can be found far into the future.

Most people do not bother to identify the people in their photos. Why should they? They took them for themselves or to show their contemporaries. As the years go by the albums pile up and up. Then they are passed down to sons and daughters who pass them along to their kids. Just as pixels are lost when the original photo is copied by a computer program, identities can be lost by this generational sharing.

In addition to the practical applications of her computer knowledge, Crouch has tips to share about how best to remove photos from scrapbooks for scanning.

Crouch was a computer programmer for 30 years. She held jobs in Indiana and Minnesota. A person with good math skills, Crouch swims through the pool of technology with ease. Yet she also has a very creative mind and she does not mind building her own creations. The computer workstation in her Wadena home and her beautiful yard on Second Street SE reflect her interests.

Photography is her special joy, and she has won her share of photography awards since taking up the hobby. She spends some of her time helping others with photo projects - not for the money but for the satisfaction it provides.

"To me, photography is like playing the piano—you learn by doing," Crouch said.

The "Saving Memories" class will be taught from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Junior/Senior High Computer Lab. A fee of $15 will charged. For more information call Community Education Director Sandie Rentz at 218-632-2396.