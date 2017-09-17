Police Scanner-Sept. 14 Edition

• A woman returned home to find someone had once again let her horses out of their corral. She was advised to put up a trail camera.

Sept. 1

• The Wadena Police Department received a call at 10:01 p.m. from a driver who said he had injured a pedestrian at Colfax Avenue and Second Street SW. The caller said the pedestrian was on the ground when he got out of his truck but got up and moved to the sidewalk.

• A complainant alleged three men shot at him with a pellet gun and hit his boat.

Sept. 2

• A Springfield XD M2 9mm handgun was reported stolen during the night from a vehicle.

Sept. 3

• A caller on Second Street SW reported people laughing under a strange, red truck parked in front of her house. An officer responded but did not see or locate anyone in the area. The officer did not observe anything unusual about the vehicle. The caller told the officer the people left when he pulled up. She was not sure where they went.

• A woman reported a vehicle had been sitting outside her home for several minutes before driving away. She said the vehicle had pulled into her driveway and the drive had turned its lights off.

• A driver was issued a citation for speeding after a deputy recorded his vehicle moving at 77-83 miles per hour. The driver said he was upset because his boat was not working and he was heading home.

Sept. 4

• The owners of a black SUV left two small girls in the vehicle unrestrained. After coming out of one store they entered another. When an officer questioned them they said they had run into get a movie.

Sept. 5

• A woman using the laundromat in Wadena left her clothes behind and found them missing when she returned four hours later. The missing items were two pair of men's jeans and an orange hoodie. The rest of her clothes were still in a dryer.

• A woman on Second Street SE gave a man $5 for cigarettes after he yelled at her demanding money. She alleged he called her later to harass her.

Sept. 6

• A caller reported a man and woman walking door to door asking for fuel and food while also making odd comments.

Sept. 7

• A complainant alleged a neighbor's grass and tomatoes were thrown onto his lawn by a mower and grass clipping were stuffed into his mailbox and placed on his front porch. An officer attempted to contact the neighbor but was was unable to do so.

The reports were derived from Wadena Police Department Incident Reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.