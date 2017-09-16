Wadena's proposed tax bump not as ominous as it sounds

"It's a small portion of what they had to do to balance this budget," Wadena City Administrator Brad Swenson said.

Swenson pointed out the increase in the city's operating levy for the general fund will amount to an increase of $15,465 to the $309,300 requested.

"Just from the top of my head I would think my city taxes will go up about $30," Wadena Mayor George Deiss said.

Sitting down to balance its 2018 budget, the city council found themselves confronted with a negative balance of $566,965 in its general fund. After adjustments, including the five percent increase to the operating levy, it found itself in the red by $281,415. Also helping to trim the requested revenue balance were sums of $296,642 from the Electric Fund, $120,000 from the Liquor Fund and transfers from reserves amounting to $215,000.

The council then looked at the anticipated expenditures in 2018. The Wadena Police Department's salary request of $526,593 received a modest nudge with $529,878 being approved.

Five departments saw health insurance requests reduced by amounts ranging from $232 (Planning and Development Authority) to Police Department ($6,738).

Big ticket items like a $150,000 wheel loader for Public Works was reduced to $50,000 for 2018. The Fire Department asked for $300,000 to buy a pumper truck and was granted $75,000.

"What we ask our departments to do is get by with what you have but we are putting money into the reserve for that project," Deiss said.

Two big ticket items that went through were $45,000 for a six-foot mower and $38,000 for a deer fence.

When the expenditure adjustments were added up they came to $283,306 leaving the city in the black by $1,891.

"I think we are sitting okay but there are a lot of expenses coming up - Highway 10, the southeast project, the wellness center, the library," Deiss said.

The Aug. 31 meeting led to Tuesday night's action on adopting a proposed tax levy for the coming year.

A public review will be held in December before the city adopts the final budget and sends it to the state. The city is required by law to submit a balanced budget.