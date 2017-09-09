News briefs - Sept. 7 edition

For information and to schedule appointment call Wadena County Public Health at (218) 631-7629 or (888) 883-0351.

Senior health clinic dates set for September

A Senior Health Clinic sponsored by Wadena County Public Health will be held the third Wednesday monthly alternating between the Sebeka and Menahga Senior Centers. Clinics will be held the following dates:

Sept. 20, 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Menahga Senior Center

Oct 18, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Sebeka Senior Center.

Health screening including blood pressure, foot care, health information and referrals are provided. There is a $15.50 fee for foot care. Bring your Minnesota Health Plan card if you have one. Services are by appointment only.

To make an appointment call Wadena County Public Health at (218) 631-7629.

Shady Lane/Fair Oaks Nursing Home holds employee reunion Sept. 16

Shady Lane/Fair Oaks will hold an employee reunion Saturday, Sept. 16 beginning at 1 p.m. at the Rotary Shelter at Sunnybrook Park. Current and past employees are invited to attend. Coffee will be provided or bring your own beverage and a snack or dessert to share.

Veterans Park fundraiser slated for Sept. 22

A Veterans Park fundraiser will be held Friday, Sept. 22 at the Wadena Elks Lodge. A social hour will begin at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Cost is $20 per person. There will be door prizes, a silent auction, raffles and games. All are invited to attend.

‘American Pickers’ seek Minnesota’s finest treasures during visit

If you’ve got junk, there’s some people coming to town that want to hear from you.

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, better known as the junk-seeking enthusiasts from the History Channel hit “American Pickers,” will be visiting Minnesota to film throughout the region in October, according to the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Wolfe and Fritz are looking, in particular, for large, rare collections and things they’ve never seen before.

To be considered, they ask that you contact them via email at americanpickers@cineflix.com, leave a voicemail at 1-855-OLD-RUST or a message on Facebook by searching @GotAPick.

They are interested description of your items and where your collection is located. Respondents should include their name, town, state and a contact phone number,.