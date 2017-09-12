Search
    Wadena County wanted - Sept. 7 edition

    By none Today at 4:40 p.m.
    Troy Adam Bast, 46, Verndale, warrant: contempt of court.

    Jeffrey Ryan Bock, 36, New York Mills, warrant: DWI.

    Scott Allen Boller, 35, Wadena, warrant: domestic assault.

    Erik Alexander Burtt, 24, Menahga, warrant: sex offender registry.

    Donald Eugene Degroat, 34, Bemidji, warrant: drug possession.

    Brandon Lee Dziubak, 34, Burtrum, warrant: traffic violation.

    Christina Rae Geesey, 38, Pillager, warrant: theft.

    Marvin Farrel Johnson, 47, Wadena, warrant: domestic assault.

    Phillip Joseph Murray, 28, Moorhead, warrant: controlled substance.

    Curtis Jason Phipps, 40, Wadena, warrant: contempt of court.

    Joshua Nathaniel Stethem, 37, New York Mills, warrant: fraud.

    Jacob Dewain Vanderbeek, 30, Perham, warrant: traffic.

