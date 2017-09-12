Wadena County wanted - Sept. 7 edition
Troy Adam Bast, 46, Verndale, warrant: contempt of court.
Jeffrey Ryan Bock, 36, New York Mills, warrant: DWI.
Scott Allen Boller, 35, Wadena, warrant: domestic assault.
Erik Alexander Burtt, 24, Menahga, warrant: sex offender registry.
Donald Eugene Degroat, 34, Bemidji, warrant: drug possession.
Brandon Lee Dziubak, 34, Burtrum, warrant: traffic violation.
Christina Rae Geesey, 38, Pillager, warrant: theft.
Marvin Farrel Johnson, 47, Wadena, warrant: domestic assault.
Phillip Joseph Murray, 28, Moorhead, warrant: controlled substance.
Curtis Jason Phipps, 40, Wadena, warrant: contempt of court.
Joshua Nathaniel Stethem, 37, New York Mills, warrant: fraud.
Jacob Dewain Vanderbeek, 30, Perham, warrant: traffic.