    Weekly crime report - Aug. 31 edition

    By none on Sep 4, 2017 at 5:27 p.m.

    Aug. 21

    • Gavin Ray Smith, 18, of Motley, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.

    • Joseph Michael Stricherz, 27, of Fergus Falls, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance.

    Aug. 22

    • Joshua Ryan Stevens, 25, of Deer Creek, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after suspension.

    • Kathleen Kelly Bentley, 30, of St. Paul was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.

    Aug. 23

    • Jesse Alvin Born, 26, of Wadena, was arrested on a Morrison County warrant. Born was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    Aug. 24

    • Sasha Lynn Jenkins, 27, of Duluth, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

    • Cheryl Jean Burmeister, 54, of Ottertail, was arrested on an apprehend and detain order out of Otter Tail County. Burmeister was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    Aug. 25

    • Sasha Lynn Jenkins, 27, of Duluth, was arrested on St. Louis County and Anoka County warrants. Jenkins was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    Aug. 26

    • Zackry Gust Meidinger, 24, of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault and violating his conditions of release. Meidinger was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    • Daniel David Berger, 23, of Wadena, was stopped and arrested for 4th degree DWI. Berger was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    • Jeremiah Andrew Kehn, 18, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving without a Minnesota driver's license.

    Aug. 27

    • Antonia Margaret Rothanburg, 38, of Wadena, was issued a citation for shoplifting.

    The Wadena Police Department answered 134 calls for service the past two weeks.

