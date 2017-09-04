Weekly crime report - Aug. 31 edition

Aug. 22

• Joshua Ryan Stevens, 25, of Deer Creek, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after suspension.

• Kathleen Kelly Bentley, 30, of St. Paul was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.

Aug. 23

• Jesse Alvin Born, 26, of Wadena, was arrested on a Morrison County warrant. Born was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Aug. 24

• Sasha Lynn Jenkins, 27, of Duluth, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

• Cheryl Jean Burmeister, 54, of Ottertail, was arrested on an apprehend and detain order out of Otter Tail County. Burmeister was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Aug. 25

• Sasha Lynn Jenkins, 27, of Duluth, was arrested on St. Louis County and Anoka County warrants. Jenkins was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Aug. 26

• Zackry Gust Meidinger, 24, of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault and violating his conditions of release. Meidinger was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Daniel David Berger, 23, of Wadena, was stopped and arrested for 4th degree DWI. Berger was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Jeremiah Andrew Kehn, 18, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving without a Minnesota driver's license.

Aug. 27

• Antonia Margaret Rothanburg, 38, of Wadena, was issued a citation for shoplifting.

The Wadena Police Department answered 134 calls for service the past two weeks.