News briefs - Aug. 31 edition

A free educational seminar, "When is the right time to call hospice?" will discuss the hospice philosophy and when the right time may be to call a hospice agency for help with managing pain and other troubling symptoms that come with the end-of-life. The community is invited to attend the seminar, which begins at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14t. Dr. Heidi Olson, Knute Nelson Hospice Physician Designee and provider with Tri-County Hospital, will explore this topic in depth. This free seminar is held at Wadena-Deer Creek High School at 600 Colfax Ave SW, Wadena in the Robertson Theater.

This is the first seminar in an ongoing series hosted by Knute Nelson Hospice. Upcoming seminar topics include:

• Oct. 12 — Advance Care Planning and End-of-Life Wishes

• Nov. 16 — Hospice: The Myths and Truths

There is no cost to attend and there is no RSVP necessary.

Knute Nelson, a 501c3 non-profit, faith-based corporation, is an innovative leader in senior housing and health care that offers a full family of services to the West Central Minnesota region. For information on Knute Nelson visit KnuteNelson.org or call (320) 763-6653.

Veterans Park fundraiser slated for Sept. 22

A fundraiser for the veterans park will be held Friday, Sept. 22 at the Wadena Elks Lodge. A social hour will begin at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Cost is $20 per person, with tickets available at the Elks and the Wadena VFW. There will be door prizes, a silent auction, raffles and games. All are invited to attend.

Trappers education course offered Sept. 9

The Minnesota Trappers Association will be holding a trappers Education course Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dewey's Taxidermy, 63539 340th Street, Wadena. Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1989 that has never purchased a trapper's license and would like to must take a trappers education course. Pre-registration is required. Lunch will be provided.

Contact Duane Schmitz at (218) 631-4988 to register or for more information.

Support group for Celiac disease to be held Sept. 11

An informational meeting is being held Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. at Wadena Alliance church to help people with celiac disease learn more about the disease: what to eat, how to cook and bake using gluten-free flours and ingredients. Informational materials will be available along with many gluten-free recipes. We begin each meeting with a pot luck supper. Along with your gluten-free dish to share, please bring about eight copies of the recipe to share with the group.

If you have any questions, call Pat Johnson at (218) 631-2170.

Immunization clinics offered in September

Wadena County Public Health Department will conduct monthly immunization clinics as follows for the month of Sept:

• Thursday, Sept. 7, 3 to 5 p.m. at Wadena County Public Health

• Tuesday Sept. 19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Wadena County Public Health, walk ins welcome.

• Monday, Sept. 11 at First English Lutheran Church, 17 Main St NW, Menahga, call for an appointment.

Please bring your immunization record if available. All minors must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian. The suggested cost is $13.25 per immunization administration. Persons eligible include Minnesota Health Care Program enrollees and people uninsured or insured without vaccine coverage. This should not replace your regularly scheduled medical provider appointments.

For further questions or information, contact Wadena County Public Health (218) 631-7629.