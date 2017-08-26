Verndale man killed in ATV accident

Kern had been riding his ATV east on 220th Street near the intersection of 191st Avenue. Kern was thrown from the ATV and suffered severe head injuries. Medical personnel arrived on scene and provided medical care but Kern was pronounced dead on scene. The accident is still under investigation.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident at approximately 3:09 p.m. and was assisted on scene by the Sebeka Police Department, Verndale Police Department, Sebeka First Responders, Tri-County Ambulance, North Memorial Air Care and K&K Towing of Menahga.