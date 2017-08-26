Police Scanner - Aug. 24 edition

• A one-vehicle rollover took place on 280th Street and County Road 23. When a deputy arrived the driver of the vehicle was out of the car. The deputy advised a female witness to assist with cervical spine first aid to the driver while he assisted with traffic control at the scene.

Aug. 12

• A deputy was contacted after the complainant observed a dog locked inside a pickup in Verndale for a half-hour. The dog was okay. When contacted, the owner of the pickup said he was going to finish his beer and then head home.

• A woman alleged a male she knew had told her he was not done physically abusing her. The deputy was told the only abuse had been verbal.

• An ambulance returning to Tri-County Health Care in Wadena from Sebeka hit a deer on Highway 71 near the Leaf River Bridge.

• A caller alleged a black bear was running around Wadena but law enforcement was unable to locate the marauder.

• An assault was allegedly carried out on Hubbard Avenue in Sebeka. The caller reported that during his rounds he spoke with an apartment tenant who said he had been assaulted around 4 a.m. by two males and robbed of a wallet containing approximately $180. The tenant had a large bump on his head and a cut which had been bleeding. The victim turned down medical attention as he scrubbing blood out of the carpet in his apartment.

• An anonymous caller accused a female of stealing merchandise from Walmart and selling it in order to buy drugs which she used in front of her two-year-old.

• A man who was appeared to be extremely intoxicated fell off his bike numerous times before a police officer talking him into walking it a couple blocks to his home.

Aug. 13

• A rolling domestic was reported when a caller allegedly witnessed a man strike a female inside a vehicle.

Aug. 14

• A father asked to speak with a policeman about his options after his teenage daughter got a tattoo.

Aug. 15

• A man alleged he was assaulted by his son before the son drove away in the direction of the bar in Nimrod.

Aug. 16

• A Wadena Ready-Mix truck was partially in the ditch on 280th Street. Trucks and a deputy with lights on his squad were requested to stand by to give assistance.

• The police were called in when two teenage boys ate doughnuts inside the Super One store in Wadena before they had paid for them.

The reports were derived from Wadena Police Department Incident Reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.