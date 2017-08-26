County to launch wage, classification study

The board selected the firm of DDA Human Resources of Wayzata to carry out a wage and classification study. The project should begin in late September or early October and run for 16 weeks. DDA has a reputation for being very professional and reliable.

"We talked to other counties and they told us 'if they say they will get it done, they will get it done,'" said County Engineer Ryan Odden, who is a lead of the negotiations committee.

A study of the current labor market can provide new information to determine if the county's pay structure is appropriate or needs adjustment.

The study will also provide the county board with data on the efficiency of their current job classification structure. It can point out the need to introduce new job classes or merge existing classes.

"They go through our job descriptions and they kind of see if the relationships are correct or if there are one or two positions have to be shifted," Odden said. "I don't anticipate many positions being affected."

The last study was carried out in 2006.

Odden recommended the board table a decision on the hiring of Trio Environmental Consulting Inc. for a Hazardous Material Assessment on the courthouse remodeling project until he could carry out further research.

The board approved the hiring of Tonja White as office support specialist in the Human Services office.