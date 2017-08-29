TCHC offers support groups in September

The group's purpose is to offer understanding, suggestions for coping, support, friendship and hope to bereaved adults. Anyone who has experienced a loss is invited to attend. The group meets the first Tuesday of each month.

For more information, contact Tri-County Health Care's Medical Social Services at (218) 631-5228 or visit TCHC.org.

Parents who have lost a child support group on tap Sept. 11

Tri-County Health Care's monthly Parents Who Have Lost a Child Support Group, which helps area residents affected by the loss of a child, will meet on Monday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena.

Whether the child was lost to miscarriage, stillbirth, cancer, suicide or an accident, the purpose of this group is to provide long-term support to parents and a confidential setting where they can share their story and learn ways to cope. Many find it comforting to talk with others who have suffered a similar loss.

The Parents Who Have Lost a Child Support Group is open to all parents who have lost a child of any age at any time in their lives. The group meets the second Monday of each month.

Memory loss support group for caregivers to meet Sept. 14

Tri-County Health Care and the National Alzheimer's Association will host the next Memory Loss Support Group for Caregivers meeting on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 2:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room in the lower level of Tri-County Hospital in Wadena.

This support group seeks to show caregivers of individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer's or other types of dementia that they are not alone. At the group, they will learn new coping skills to better care for and understand their loved ones dealing with memory loss.

Anyone with an interest in understanding more about memory loss is invited to attend. The group meets the second Thursday of each month. Support group members are not expected to attend every meeting to be part of the group.

Adult survivors of suicide loss support group to meet Sept. 19

Tri-County Health Care's monthly Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, which helps area residents affected by suicide, will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena.

Each year, more than 36,000 people in the U.S. die by suicide. The support group at Tri-County is intended to provide healing support for people coping with the shock, grief and emotions that accompany the loss of a loved one to suicide. This confidential support group provides a safe place for those who have experienced this type of loss to find support, share their story and learn ways to cope.

The monthly Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group is open to all adult family members and friends of a loved one who has died by suicide. The group meets the third Tuesday of each month.

