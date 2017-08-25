She pinky swears

It's all in memory of another nine-year-old who had cancer at a time in his life when he also should have been putting his energy into the fun of childhood, not a fight with cancer.

Mitch Chepokas of Chanhassen, Minn. was diagnosed with bone cancer in the spring of 2002. It was Christmas time, and he was in the hospital when he overheard a family talking about not having enough money for presents. Mitch decided he wanted to help. He convinced his dad to let him donate all his money in his savings account to the families on the pediatric oncology floor with him. It was something he wanted to do every year, and he made his father pinky swear that he would continue helping families even after he was gone.

Mitch passed away the following April in 2003, and that same year his parents, Steve and Becky Chepokas, formed the Miracles of Mitch Foundation to help families with a child who has cancer in whatever way they might need. That includes anything from making a mortgage or car payment to buying groceries.

Brooke's mom, Ashley Goddard, said they've known the Chepokas family for a while, and when they contacted her to see if Brooke would want to participate in the triathlon, Brooke said yes, and went to work raising money and getting ready for the triathlon.

"We went to people and explained what Brooke was going to do and why," Ashley explained. "We had people here in Wadena, Verndale, friends from Minneapolis all willing to donate for this cause."

Brooke wanted to take part so she could help kids with cancer. "I want to help make their lives a little better."

This is the second year Brooke has participated in the triathlon, and she plans on participating every year. She's hoping to get her younger brother involved when he is old enough.

About 500 kids ages six to 18 participated in the event this year, held at Lake Nokomis Park in Minneapolis. Brooke's age group had to swim 100 yards, bike 3 miles & run a ½ mile, while the older kids do twice those distances.

Ashley said she thinks this is a huge learning experience for Brooke, and Brooke agreed. "I've learned how to help kids, and and when I get older I want to tell others about it so they can help too."