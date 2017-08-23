On a mission for wishin'

Meet with Kruzin for Kidz board members Randy Atchley and Joe Brasel and the saying, "don't judge a book by its cover," comes to mind. Tattooed, with a salt and pepper beard and gravelly voice, you would expect Atchley to be full of tales too colorful for print. But that's not what he and Brasel want to talk about. They'd much rather tell you about Kruzin 4 Kidz and its mission. Kruzin 4 Kidz was founded in 2006 with the Wadena Elks Lodge #2386 as the sponsor location for the group. They hold several fundraisers throughout the year, a Mother's Day Pancake Feed, a garage sale in June when the Wadena County Fair is in town, and the motorcycle ride which is always the third Saturday in August.

About 150 bikes participated on Saturday, and at the dinner they fed more than 450 people according to Atchley, treasurer for the group. He said they will be able to send Make-A-Wish a check for $39,000.

"Our goal was to make six wishes this year, and we will be able to do it."

Brasel feels one of the greatest strengths of the organization is that all seven board members and the volunteers who help are dedicated to the cause and don't receive any money.

"We believe this is crucial to the success of Kruzin 4 Kidz. We make every effort to keep expenses to a minimum to ensure we can provide the best possible service to our community," says Brasel. "What we get out of it is the gratification of seeing the kids smiles."

He says he feels it's important the community and volunteers know how much they appreciate their effort to make the ride a success. "I can't thank the community and the volunteers enough for their time. They are what make the event happen."

The ride is usually around 120 miles, and they take breaks every 30-40 miles, with stops this year in Frazee and Menahga. "It's a ride, not a race, we want people to know this is completely a kid-friendly, family environment, from the ride to the auction, to the dinner and music afterwards," said Brasel.

Many wish recipients attend the dinner, some parents take part in the ride, and others who've been helped by the group come back year after year as volunteers to give back to an organization that has become like family to them.

Miranda Looker is one of those volunteers and will just flat out tell you the dudes may look all big and tough, but really they are marshmallows. That is probably something only one of their make-a-wish kids could get away with saying.

"On the outside, you see these big, bad-a** bikers, but on the inside they are really just all heart when it comes to the kids," Looker said. "It's a great family to be a part of, I wouldn't trade my relationship with these guys for nothing."

Looker, of Parkers Prairie, had a wish granted in 1997. She was diagnosed with synovial cell sarcoma when she was 14 years old. She's healthy now and has been in remission for 20 years, which is pretty good considering her doctors told her she was going to die. In fact, when she submitted her original wish to meet Reba McEntire, she was told to come up with a different wish that could be granted immediately because she was not going to live long enough to meet the country music singer.

So, she asked for a computer, which in 1997 computers were more expensive than they are today. "I used it all through high school, it made my life easier."

She said having a wish granted gave her hope and a reason to keep fighting, and now she wants to give that same hope to other kids fighting cancer, which is why she volunteers.

Wishes granted by Kruzin 4 Kidz have ranged from trips to Africa, Germany, and the Vatican to swing sets, gazebos, a motivational speaker and one child's wish was to give his to another child.

"It's amazing to see some of these kids going through some traumatic things and have a tremendous heart for others," says Joe.

Whether it's a wish that seems relatively simple, like a computer, or it's a wish that seems more grand, like a trip to Africa, when asked what's the biggest wish they've granted, both Joe and Randy have the same answer. "They're all big. They all matter. They are all significant."