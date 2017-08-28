Weekly crime report - Aug. 24 edition

• Edward Allen Stout, 28, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Stout was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Thomas Delbert Duffy, III, 39, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Duffy was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Aug. 15

• Cinda Lee Huff, 32, Menahga, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance.

Aug. 17

• Blaine Jeffrey Deyonge, 37, of Wadena, was arrested for warrants out of Morrison and Todd Counties. Deyonge was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Elizabeth Ann Marie Shaw, 27, of Verndale, was arrested on a warrant with the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Shaw was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 272 calls for service the past two weeks.