    Weekly crime report - Aug. 24 edition

    Aug. 14

    • Aaron Nicholas Brook Hadley, 20, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Hadley was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    • Edward Allen Stout, 28, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Stout was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    • Thomas Delbert Duffy, III, 39, of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Duffy was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    Aug. 15

    • Cinda Lee Huff, 32, Menahga, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance.

    Aug. 17

    • Blaine Jeffrey Deyonge, 37, of Wadena, was arrested for warrants out of Morrison and Todd Counties. Deyonge was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    • Elizabeth Ann Marie Shaw, 27, of Verndale, was arrested on a warrant with the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Shaw was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    The Wadena Police Department answered 272 calls for service the past two weeks.

