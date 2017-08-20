For Kingsley, gardening is not 'rocket science'

Kingsley's place is the Wadena Garden Club's choice for Yard of the Month.

As friendly and cheerful as the person it belongs to, the yard sports a wide variety of perennials.

"I have all kinds of seasonal flowers," Kingsley said. "My yard also has micro-gardening horse troughs."

Kingsley has 80-85 perennial plants in her yard and likes to see them blooming at different times throughout the year.

"When I find a flower that appeals to me I like to plant it," Kingsley said. "It's not rocket science."

Kingsley is turning her rose and lily garden into what she calls her "prayer garden." Since coming into possession of a statue of The Virgin Mary, Kingsley has been working toward the day when people can visit and pray in her garden.

The rural mail carrier spends a good share of her free time on projects around her yard. The micro-gardening troughs give her an opportunity to raise a variety of vegetables and herbs. She recently began to see results from some mint which a person on her route wanted her to have. She also grows peas, beans, corn, strawberries and raspberries.

"I call it 'garden therapy,'" Kingsley laughed.

Kingsley has had her hands in the soil since she picked rocks on a farm near Deer Creek as a kid. She credits her mother with getting her interested in gardening.

"My mother loved to garden and grow flowers," Kingsley said.

Kingsley is also proud to be a neighbor of Bea Christianson, another gardening enthusiast, who has frequently helped her in the past.