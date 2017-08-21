Wadena dog ordinance not changing, despite pleas at city council

Making her second appearance at a council meeting in the last two months, Wadena Resident Amber Block offered arguments for revising the kennel ordinance and the number of dogs allowed per household in Wadena. Block read a prepared statement and exchanged in a sometimes emotional debate over the facts with Wadena Mayor George Deiss and other members of the council.

The ordinance prevents the ownership of more than two dogs in an area of the city zoned as residential. Block lives in southwest Wadena, which is considered a residential neighborhood. After Block's neighbors complained about barking, Wadena Police Chief Naomi Plautz contacted Block in June and informed her the city was aware she owned three dogs. Block was given several weeks to rehome one of the dogs. It has been a city policy to enforce the ordinance only when a complaint is made.

Block has informed Plautz that she has temporarily moved one of her three basset hounds to another residence. She is worried about the health of the dog and would like to bring it home. All three of Block's pets are rescue dogs.

In her attempt to get city hall to reconsider, Block started an internet petition on the Care2 Petitions website in July and a GoFundMe account to raise money in support of her oldest dog, Flash. The petition has received worldwide support and as of Aug. 10 had 97,392 signatures. Block had friends and supporters with her at Tuesday's council meeting and several spoke on her behalf.

At one point in Tuesday's debate, Block accused the Wadena Police Department of targeting her home, saying she had observed police cars in her neighborhood.

"I have found police officers sitting outside my house," Block said. "I was told they have been driving by all hours of the night to see if my dogs are out."

"Because there was a complaint lodged against you," Deiss interjected. "But they are not targeting you without a complaint."

When Block complained she was never informed about the barking complaint, Council Member Jessie Gibbs responded.

"The officer's responsibility was to confirm whether or not the complaint had merit at the time," Gibbs said. "They weren't out there to let you know there was a complaint, they were out there to see if they should even bother with the complaint. They weren't out there to antagonize the dogs."

In his research on the dog ordinances of other neighboring communities, Deiss found a majority were similar to the Wadena ordinance.

Council member Bruce Uselman told Block that the council revisited the kennel ordinance this spring. The Humane Society and a local veterinarian were involved.

"At some point, through the discussion, we made the determination that we do not need to change that ordinance," Uselman said. "A lot of people when we talk to them go 'well, I don't want to see a lot of dogs.' I know there are people who are frightened of dogs and there are people who, when you live this close together in a town, do not want to hear dogs barking or of officers having to take care of dog complaints."

Plautz, who has seen her department handle more than 200 dog complaints each year for the last four years, was in the council chambers at Tuesday's meeting. After hearing Block's remarks, she shared her feelings about the situation Wednesday morning with the Pioneer Journal.

"I do feel personally attacked by Amber for doing my job and shame on her for that," Plautz said.

Hammers Construction awarded electric building job

The city council chose Hammers Construction of Perham to build the city's new electric building after the submitted a bid of $1,808.868. The building will be erected along County Road 4 at the site of the former Wadena Municipal Airport. Work is expected to begin in September. An electric building water main project was awarded to J&J Excavating of Staples for their bid of $55.295,65. An electric build inspection services quote of $11,771 by Chosen Valley Testing of Rochester was approved. City Administrator Brad Swenson did not recommend approval of a $4,500 fee by the architect of the electric building. The present electric building is scheduled to be removed in 2018 when the Minnesota Department of Transportation begins preparing for a long-awaited upgrade of the Highway 10 corridor in Wadena.

In other board business the council approved:

• A Sept. 12 date for a public hearing on the Hemlock Avenue project.

• A records retention schedule.

• A Business Development Public Infrastructure (BDPI) grant application to improve the business park.

• A gas franchise ordinance.

• BN Park Sidewalk Replacement Quotes.

• The appointment of Cody Yglesias as first assistant fire chief, and, pending physicals, the hiring of Aaron Ellingworth, Austin Beier and Emily Uselman as firemen.

• Two changes orders for the SE Wadena project.

• A Community Concern for Youth Program resolution.

• A resolution for an Infant Remembered in Silence (IRIS) Proclamation on Oct. 15.