Odden pointed out the need to remove old office equipment from the Wensmann Building as part of a remodeling project aimed at creating a Drop-In Center for Human Services. The equipment is currently in the portion of the building the Drop-In Center will occupy.

In order to derive some income from the equipment it was proposed the county advertise and hold a public "garage sale" type of event. After pricing the sale items to sell and offering them, the equipment that remains will be discarded.

Odden, Human Services Director Tanya Leskey and Building Superintendent Sean Uselman will be deciding on a time and date for the sale at a later date.

In updating commissioners on the Wadena County Courthouse's North Annex, Odden noted that the contractor who built the parking lot behind the courthouse took six tandem truckloads of buried debris out of a hole which was found on the site. Odden surmised the debris as part of the old Wadena County Courthouse.

Odden asked the board to consider a stipend for all county employees who use their personal cell phones for work. He pointed out that county law enforcement deputies have had such an arrangement with the board for some time.

"I carry around two cellphones, a personal one and a work one," Odden said. "I get calls 24/7. It's part of the job. I expect that. At this time the county is paying for a cell phone plan and I am paying for a personal cell phone plan."

Odden has engineering technicians who use the cellphones in their work. They might shoot him a picture of a bridge or culvert they have a question about. If they are on one side of the county and Odden is on the other the cellphone advantage increases efficiency and saves time.

Odden has noted that other counties are adopting the stipend arrangement with their employees and added it could save Wadena County money. Not all county employees are required to take calls related to their work at odd hours.

Odden is not the only county employee required to keep a cell phone handy, and he believes a county cell phone policy could be the answer. He was asked by the board to table his request until he spoke with other department heads about the issue and he agreed.

"They are a great tool for what they do," Odden said. "They certainly make you more efficient."

Other matters handled by the board Tuesday included:

• Approval of the resignation of Community Health Planner Heidi Happel and a recommendation to hire a Community Health Specialist effective Aug. 21 or when the position is filled at 80 percent full-time employment.

• Approval of two job descriptions in the county attorney's office - Assistant County Attorney I and Assistant County Attorney II.

• Hiring of Transit Dispatcher Deborah Rohr and Transit Director Jake Huebsch.