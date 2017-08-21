Police scanner - Aug. 17 edition

• A deputy was called for after a man arrived home to find his wife in bed with another person. He told the officer if encountered the person again they would not like what would happen. The deputy had the man wait in his squad car while his wife brought out clothes and work supplies for him.

Aug. 4

• A burglary complaint was made after a woman found a man wearing a dark hoodie in her garage. He ran when she yelled at him. She told the Wadena Police Department that it was the second time the home had been burglarized. The first burglary, which involved the theft of a faceplate off a stereo and a Leatherman, was not reported.

• A caller asked to speak to an officer after finding a woodchuck under her woodshed.

• A man sitting outside the Thrifty White drug store was observed to be shaking and acting oddly. He turned out to be someone listening to music. He was asked to move along since the business was closing and was cooperative.

• A woman alleged her daughter parked in front of a second hand store. A man came out of the store and took pictures of the vehicle.

Aug. 5

• A complainant reported a large dog on her porch. The animal was growling at her. A deputy took the dog to the pound. The dog was old and had weak back legs. The owner came into pick up the dog.

Aug. 6

• When a deputy told a driver he was being cited for texting while driving he asked the deputy if he had to cite him.

Aug. 8

• A woman requested a welfare check on her sister after observing her get angry at their mother. She alleged her sister had made suicidal comments in the past.

Aug. 9

• A raptor center requested that a Wadena County deputy attempt to pick up an injured hawk so a volunteer could bring it to the center for treatment.

• A deputy was flagged down by a motorist who alleged a male motorcycle driver did not possess a driver's license or a motorcycle endorsement.

Aug. 10

• A man called the police about a possible burglary in his apartment. He told the investigating officer he was not sure about the break-in and suspected he might be seeing things. He asked to go to Tri-County Health Care for an evaluation.

The reports were derived from Wadena Police Department Incident Reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.