News briefs - Aug. 17 edition
Heartland Hospice looking for volunteers
Heartland Hospice is looking for caring and dedicated people with an interest in serving terminally ill patients and their families in Wadena. Volunteers provide services such as friendly visiting, pet visits, musical enrichment, art enrichment, veteran to veteran visits and clerical services. Volunteer classes are available to fit each person's schedule.
Please call Keshia Kettler at Heartland Hospice at (218-829-1252) for further information.
Immanuel Lutheran holding rummage sale Aug. 18-19
Rummage sale at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Friday, Aug. 18 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. - noon. The basement is filled with men's and women's clothes, children's clothes, books, Christmas decoration, household items and kid's toys. Proceeds benefit the youth of Immanuel Lutheran Church.