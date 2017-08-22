Trust Edge Leadership Institute (TELI) is a St. Paul, Minnesota-based company that helps global leaders and organizations build trust. Since 1999, TELI has pioneered trust development through speaking, consulting, human capital development, and research on trust and its proven impact on the bottom line. Their clients range from Fortune 100 companies to national sports franchises to industry-leading businesses to global governments. Trust Edge Leadership Institute's mission is to develop trusted leaders and organizations and the hope is to make a dent in the global trust crisis. Through TELI, Horsager continues to research, benchmark and equip leaders in building trusted relationships, brands and organizations worldwide.

For more information on the CPAE Speaker Hall of Fame, please call NSA headquarters at (480) 968-2552, or visit our website at www.NSAspeaker.org.