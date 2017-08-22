Wadena County native David Horsager inducted into the 2017 CPAE Speaker Hall of Fame
David Horsager, MA, CSP, CPAE, and CEO of Trust Edge Leadership Institute, has been inducted into the National Speakers Association CPAE Speaker Hall of Fame. The National Speakers Association (NSA) is the leading organization for professional speakers. Established in 1977, the Council of Peers Award for Excellence (CPAE) is an award for speaking excellence and professionalism given to speakers who have mastered five categories: message, presentation/delivery, experience, professionalism and collateral material. The award is not based on celebrity status, number of speeches, amount of income, or involvement in NSA, but is an award bestowed by their peers through a rigorous and demanding process. Horsager is one of five professionals to be inducted into the 2017 CPAE Speaker Hall of Fame. Horsager was honored during a ceremony on July 10 at Influence 2017, NSA's annual convention, in Orlando, Fla.
Trust Edge Leadership Institute (TELI) is a St. Paul, Minnesota-based company that helps global leaders and organizations build trust. Since 1999, TELI has pioneered trust development through speaking, consulting, human capital development, and research on trust and its proven impact on the bottom line. Their clients range from Fortune 100 companies to national sports franchises to industry-leading businesses to global governments. Trust Edge Leadership Institute's mission is to develop trusted leaders and organizations and the hope is to make a dent in the global trust crisis. Through TELI, Horsager continues to research, benchmark and equip leaders in building trusted relationships, brands and organizations worldwide.
For more information on the CPAE Speaker Hall of Fame, please call NSA headquarters at (480) 968-2552, or visit our website at www.NSAspeaker.org.