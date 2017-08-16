Fighting the good fight

Ashley Anderson, leader of the Central Minnesota Credit Union team, said each year relay teams set a fundraising goal and raise the money by holding silent auctions, bake sales, community events and selling Luminarias.

"Luminarias are the bags that light the track the night of the relay," she explained. "They represent people who have lost the battle to cancer and people who are currently fighting the battle."

Getting the community behind that fight is the purpose of "paint the town purple," which starts

the Monday before the relay event. Local business are asked to decorate their store windows in preparation for the relay on the following Friday night. Anderson feels it's a fun way to get the community involved and decorated for the relay.

Ross and Melissa Keskitalo have been involved with the Relay for 19 years and said many businesses get behind the event to help make it a success with their donations.

Their involvement began when Melissa's dad was diagnosed with cancer, and since then they have had several other family members diagnosed with it as well. "Some of our family have lost their battle with cancer, but there are some that have fought the battle and are survivors now," said the Keskitalos. They believe it's important for a community to be involved so they can offer support to the people touched by cancer.

Like the Keskitalos, Anderson also takes part in the event because loved ones in her life have lost the battle with or are fighting it. She talks about a friend who is only 28, with three young children who just learned she has breast cancer, and the heartbreak she feels for this young mother who should be enjoying her new three-month old baby and playing with her three and five-year-old kids. Not fighting this deadly disease.

"It is important for our community to get involved, to raise awareness, to show support for those who have fought and are fighting," Anderson said. "We need to raise money so we can someday find a cure for this terrible disease."