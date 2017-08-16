Four vie for Miss Bluffton title

Roberts is the daughter of Randy and Rachel Roberts. Grandparents are Diane Duchene, Stephen and Bonnie Roberts. She is a senior at NYM high school.

Moen's parents are Jerry and Angie Moen. Grandparent is Bonnie Novacek. She is a Junior at Wadena Deer Creek High school.

Mann is the daughter of Dale and Judy Mann and the granddaughter of Elaine Mann. She is a Junior at New York Mills High school.

Benson's parents are Roger and Deanna Benson. She is the granddaughter of Jerome and Madeline Benson, Nancy Pachel and LeRoy and Pat Usher. She is a Senior at Wadena Deer Creek High school.

Little Miss Bluffton contestants include:

Naveya McManigle, daughter of Cody and Cheyenne McManigle and granddaughter of Melony and Blaine Butler and Randy and Robin Pickar. She is going into third grade at Wadena Deer Creek Elementary; Elliana Koshenina. Her parents are Kari and Cory Koshenina. She is the granddaughter of Kevin and Cindy Wallgren, Tony Robinson and Patty Jungman. She is going into first grade at New York Mills Elementary; Kenzy McDaniel. Parents are Chris and LeAnne McDaniel. Grandparents are Clarence Fuller, Rebecca Fuller, Terry McDaniel, Bobby and Marie Hinson. She is going into kindergarten at Bertha-Hewitt Elementary; Hallie Wegscheid. Parents are Leland and Chelsea Wegscheid. Grandparents are Blaise and Lisa Vasey and Marty and Carol Wegscheid. She is going into second grade at New York Mills Elementary.

The pageant is part of Bluffton Hometown days. Other events include a parking lot party on Friday beginning at 6 p.m. at DJ's Powerhouse. There will be karaoke at the party. A family movie will be shown in the park beginning at 8 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Lions will hold a pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. A kids fun run will begin at 8:45 a.m. followed by the 5K Mosquito Run at 9 a.m. The Bluffton Braves will play at 11 a.m. From noon to 6 p.m., there will be kids activities including inflatables, a pedal pull, bike giveaway, coin scramble, a mini barn and face painting.

The parade will begin at 3 p.m. followed by a bean bag tournament at 4 p.m. Also at 4 p.m. Eric's Dance Band will perform. The Lion's Burger and Brat feed will begin at 5 p.m. There will be a street dance featuring "outside Recess" from 8 p.m. to midnight. There is no cover charge for the dance.