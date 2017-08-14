All hands on deck

The Fair Oaks executive director had been waiting for the dire news and went into action, along with the employees who were on duty. They were carrying out a mock evacuation drill as the sun shone down on the Wadena nursing home and apartment complex.

The drill was set up to remove only a handful of 52 nursing home residents and 22 apartment dwellers from Fair Oaks for practice purposes. Once the short drill was completed more residents came out to partake in an afternoon buffet lunch.

The Fair Oaks staff has a heavy responsibility. They cannot count on speed from their residents. Many of them are elderly and non-ambulatory. Whatever time of day or night a real emergency takes place, they must be ready. The skilled nursing facility has to be ready 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Because of the infirmities they faced, Anderson and members of the staff set up the mock drill carefully.

"It's a lot of time and planning and it's one to ensure we're still meeting all the resident's needs," Anderson said. "We did a tabletop planning session with our safety team."

Anderson was very proud of Wednesday's drill which was fit into the Wadena facilities emergency preparedness plan.

"The team did a fantastic job being attentive and staying with the residents," Anderson said. "This is something we'll be doing annually from this time forward."