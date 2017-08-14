Search
    All hands on deck

    By bhansel on Aug 14, 2017 at 5:01 p.m.
    Neely and Nyoach assisted Fair Oaks Resident Jeanette Dickey during the evacuation drill. Brian Hansel/Pioneer Journal1 / 7
    Anderson aided Resident Violet Moench in using the handrailing as she left Fair Oaks Lodge. Also assistiing was Housekeeper Bonnie Rentz. Brian Hansel/Pioneer Journal2 / 7
    Resident Robert Erickson used a walker while TMA Alyson Hoihjelle kept an eye on his progress. Resident Rachel Lanz was pushed in a wheelchair by Nursing Assistant Nicole Braith. Brian Hansel/Pioneer Journal3 / 7
    Social worker Ashley Syvertson wheeled Resident Bea Beyer to a waiting area. Brian Hansel/Pioneer Journal4 / 7
    Resident Vickie Pankratz was wheeled to safety by Activities Assistant Kathy Richter as Speech Therapist Meghan Current-Cary, left, and Housekeeper Bonnie Rentz followed. Brian Hansel/Pioneer Journal5 / 7
    Fair Oaks Executive Director Mike Anderson handed out evacuation assignments to Nursing Assistants Tapanga Flanery, left, Mary Neely and Nyareath Nyoach as the second phase of last Wednesday’s evacuation drill began at Fair Oaks Lodge. The evacuation drill was in response to a mock train derailment. Brian Hansel/Pioneer Journal6 / 7
    Resident Dot Schertler was served by Richter as Duane Schertler looked on. An outdoor lunch was served following the mock evacuation. Brian Hansel/Pioneer Journal7 / 7

    Mike Anderson got a call last Wednesday afternoon at Fair Oaks Lodge informing him of a train derailment on the nearby Burlington Northern-Santa Fe railway line.

    The Fair Oaks executive director had been waiting for the dire news and went into action, along with the employees who were on duty. They were carrying out a mock evacuation drill as the sun shone down on the Wadena nursing home and apartment complex.

    The drill was set up to remove only a handful of 52 nursing home residents and 22 apartment dwellers from Fair Oaks for practice purposes. Once the short drill was completed more residents came out to partake in an afternoon buffet lunch.

    The Fair Oaks staff has a heavy responsibility. They cannot count on speed from their residents. Many of them are elderly and non-ambulatory. Whatever time of day or night a real emergency takes place, they must be ready. The skilled nursing facility has to be ready 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

    Because of the infirmities they faced, Anderson and members of the staff set up the mock drill carefully.

    "It's a lot of time and planning and it's one to ensure we're still meeting all the resident's needs," Anderson said. "We did a tabletop planning session with our safety team."

    Anderson was very proud of Wednesday's drill which was fit into the Wadena facilities emergency preparedness plan.

    "The team did a fantastic job being attentive and staying with the residents," Anderson said. "This is something we'll be doing annually from this time forward."

