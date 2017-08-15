Living history

On July 28 around 10 p.m., Verndale police officer norm Pettis fielded a call from a Verndale firefighter that a woman was "going through the compartments of the a fire truck and removing items from the vehicle," and that she might be under the influence of something because of her strange behavior, court records said.

Pettis didn't have to wait long to witness bizarre behavior. Court records said when he arrived, he "found the defendant standing in front of a wood carving of a man approximately 7 ½ ft. tall. The defendant was hugging and kissing the statue."

When Pettis questioned the defendant, court records said, "she asked if Pettis was her grandfather." Pettis said no.

Pettis learned the suspect, identified as Ashley Sky Thotland, 19, of Staples, was on probation from a domestic assault conviction in June 2007. He contacted Thotland's probation officer, who requested a drug test, court records said.

Pettis asked Thotland if she was "on anything" and she said she had smoked marijuana earlier, and that she used to use cocaine and meth. A drug test confirmed marijuana use, court records said.

Pettis took Thotland to the Wadena County Sheriff's Office. A Wadena County jailer tried to put her in a holding cell and remove her jewelry. She struggled with them and bit Pettis on the left hand, breaking the skin and cause the hand to bleed, court records said.

40 years ago

Excerpts from the Aug. 10, 1977 Pioneer Journal

• County board declines ambulance subsidy hike

Wadena County commissioners extended a subsidy for county ambulance service last week, but rejected a request by the service operators for an increase in the amount of subsidy.

The board authorized a five-year extended contract with Wadena County Ambulance service, owned by Bill Gilroy and Bill Jacobson. The subsidy will remain at $12,540 per year. Gilroy and Jacobson had first asked for an $18,000 annual salary, then later reduced the request to $15,600.

Instead of granting the subsidy increase, commissioners authorized a hike in the mileage charge on ambulance calls from 75 cents to $1 per mile. This is in addition to base rates of $30 per call for non-emergency service and $35 per call for emergency runs. The fee for sit-up patients if $15 plus the mileage.

In discussions concerning the subsidy, Jacobson asked the board if a move outside of Wadena was possible for ambulance headquarters. Board members indicated they felt such a move possible if the service remained reasonably close to Wadena, which provides about 60 percent of the calls, according to Jacobson.

When Jacobson asked about locating in Verndale, the board indicated it felt the business should be closer to Wadena.

75 years ago

Excerpts from the Aug. 13, 1942 Pioneer Journal

• Army plane spotter service takes form

Approximately 200 volunteers in the airplane spotter service from throughout Wadena County gathered at the American Legion room in Wadena Monday night and listened to instructions and information given by Lieut. Charles Thompson of the US Army and A.L. Christenson, Wadena director of the service.

Doughnuts and coffee were served to the group by Mrs. A.L. Christenson, Mrs. Claude Kniss and Mrs. James Miller in behalf of the Legion Auxiliary.

Thompson praised the aggressive spirit behind the organization in Wadena County and of the people in general. He had spent by 10 days here when in many other sections he is required to devote several weeks to organize a county.

At the present time there are 350 airplane spotters enlisted in the county and throughout the 15 townships there are already 13 observation posts.

Meetings similar to the one held here Monday night are scheduled for nimrod and the thomastown Hall.

The Victory Aides are rendering invaluable service to the organization of the spotter service throughout the county.