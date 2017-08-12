The user-friendly interface and clean navigation offers an attractive online workforce attraction resource. Developed from local marketing strategies and business growth and retention goals, the website amplifies the region's growth opportunities, regional success stories and opportunities for young professionals looking to establish a career or raise a family.

"The new website successfully illustrates the quality of life in this region of Minnesota," said Dawn Espe, Regional Development Planner. "This website plays an important role in our continuing efforts to promote the five counties and grow the Region 5 economy through business retention, attraction and recreational promotion."

The Good Life website invites visitors to explore each county and to experience the successful schools in each of the communities as well as the expanding health services. Under the "Why North Central Minnesota" section, users can explore each community, including the available housing to find the right fit.

According to Espe, "The new website is comprehensive and thorough. Our Region has always excelled through collaboration and leveraging opportunities and this website puts an exclamation mark on our efforts and excitement. "

The Region 5 Development Commission harnesses the power of regional collaboration to collectively raise the economic prospects of the region. As part of the "Resilient Region" plan, the Sprout Growers and Makers Marketplace initiative was formed. This program brings economic development opportunities to the agriculture, education and health care institutions. Farmers use the marketplace to sell local foods and goods to the entities to address the critical issues of out-migration, poverty, diet related disease and quality of life.

"I am especially proud of our team for launching this project," expressed Golden Shovel COO Ron Kresha. "Region 5 is an amazing collaborative network in this part of Minnesota. Additionally, this is our hometown and we are proud to support and promote local initiatives."

To reach the aggressive website goals, Region 5 chose the award-winning, national economic development communication firm Golden Shovel Agency. The firm currently serves communities in 24 states and is a leading full-service marketing company for economic development.

The new website includes a full suite of community and economic development resource modules. The Workforce Center Jobs Directory provides a searchable database of available jobs and a full listing of available employers. The Resource Library links job seekers with the workforce centers in each county.

The new website can be accessed at www.thegoodlifenorthcentralmn.com.

The Region 5 Development Commission (R5DC) is comprised of an area that covers five counties in North Central Minnesota. These counties include Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena. Our region is a rural and small town area with a population of 162,000 in 69,194 households spread over an area of 3,996,051 acres. The five-county area is blessed with an abundance of business, industry, cultural and natural resources. Tourism is one of the major economic engines of the region and our region is referred to as the Central Lakes Region due to the abundance of lakes.