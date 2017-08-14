Weekly crime report - Aug. 10 edition

• Caleb John Ament, 18, of Sebeka, was stopped and issued a citation for exhibition driving.

Aug. 1

• Barbara Andy Miller, 20, of Bertha, was issued a citation for using a wireless device while driving after being involved in a motor vehicle accident.

• Gary Lee Robinson, 33, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after suspension.

Aug. 2

• Joshua Frederick Clews, 22, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

Aug. 3

• Jeffrey Ryan Bock, 36, of New York Mills was issued a citation for theft.

• Christopher Lee Andrew Smith, 43, of New York Mills, was issued a citation for theft.

• Jeffrey Ryan Bock, 36, of New York Mills, was arrested for 3rd degree DWI. Bock was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Aug. 6

• Lorenzo Staten, 61, of Wadena, was arrested for 4th degree criminal sexual conduct. Staten was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 108 calls for service this past week.