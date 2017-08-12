Police Scanner-Aug. 10 Edition

• A complainant who was watching a woman's home while she was away said he found a door jam split into pieces. He was unsure if any property from the home was missing but agreed the home should be put on the sheriff's watch list.

July 28

• A woman alleged her sister was drinking at a party on 119th Avenue. She did not know the exact address or who was hosting the party.

• A Wadena woman reported a threatening phone call was left on her answering machine. An officer listened to the recording which declared there would be hell to pay if she allowed her dog into the caller's yard again. The woman showed the officer her backyard was completely fenced in. She was advised the call was probably a prank or a wrong number.

July 29

• Law enforcement was called when a female on horseback was reported to be suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration in the west parking lot at the Verndale school.

• A residential smoke alarm was triggered on Knob Hill Road by some burning sage when an occupant who was drinking with friends forgot about it.

• A mother asked to speak with an officer in regard to threats allegedly made against her 14-year-old daughter.

• The police were called because of a racket being caused by a tenant on Bryant Avenue SE who was allegedly throwing stuff in the hallway and down the stairs. A check found the tenant was cleaning out her apartment.

July 30

• A caller reported observing a man punching a car.

July 31

• A deputy spoke to a female driver on Highway 10 who said she had stopped to put in some eye drops.

• A complainant who found pills in an unlabeled bottle while cleaning her son's room asked a deputy to speak with him about the consequences of his actions. She was advised it was a matter for her and her husband to rectify.

Aug. 1

• A caller reported a white male, possibly dressed in shorts, dancing and acting strangely on Elm Avenue NW.

• An officer observed a vehicle heading north on Highway 71 with two occupants. The driver switched places with the passenger when the officer got behind their vehicle. The driver was cited for driving after suspension.

Aug. 2

• A caller from Verndale stated her ex-boyfriend, who she lived with in the Twin Cities four years ago, put a "hit" on her when she left. She told a deputy she believed she had seen the man drive by her residence in a 2001 Buick. She alleged the man had gang ties.

• A male was seen sitting on the road at County Road 100 and Seventh Street with a handgun. The weapon turned out to be a pellet gun. He was advised of a city ordinance against firing pellet guns in the city limits.

• Two children found a Visa credit card at Sunnybrook Park and brought it to the Wadena Police Department lobby.

Aug. 3

• Two small children in pajamas were reported to be running around in a yard without adult supervision. A check revealed the children had been left at the home without notifying the daycare provider who was asleep when the police arrived. The children were able to open both doors of the home to get outside. The provider said the mother of the children would be notified.

The reports were derived from Wadena Police Department Incident Reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.