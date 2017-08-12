Garden Club tours five yards in Wadena
The Wadena Garden Club toured five yards on July 25 in Wadena.
Yards visited included Dave and Sharon Mertens at 1521 13th St. SW, the Yard of the Month in June; Sam and Lora Foust at 222 Lincoln Avenue SW (Despite his blindness, Sam has built raised gardens and is able to weed); Ed and Louise Lewis, 224 2nd St. NW (This yard featured a lot of trees along with raspberries and other fruits, raised beds, vegetables and Stevia); Bonnie Kingsley, 118 Dayton Avenue SE and Ray and Dorothy Beyer's, 1121 1st St. SW (Many flowers, hostas).
- Shirley Hartjen