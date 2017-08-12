Garden Club tours five yards in Wadena

Yards visited included Dave and Sharon Mertens at 1521 13th St. SW, the Yard of the Month in June; Sam and Lora Foust at 222 Lincoln Avenue SW (Despite his blindness, Sam has built raised gardens and is able to weed); Ed and Louise Lewis, 224 2nd St. NW (This yard featured a lot of trees along with raspberries and other fruits, raised beds, vegetables and Stevia); Bonnie Kingsley, 118 Dayton Avenue SE and Ray and Dorothy Beyer's, 1121 1st St. SW (Many flowers, hostas).