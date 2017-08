Wadena Police Chief Naomi Plautz reminds Wadena residents there will be heavy traffic in the city Sunday. Aug. 6 with a large volume of WeFest participants traveling through on Highway 10. The stop lights at Highway 10 and Second Street (by 10-Star Auto and the BBQ Smokehouse) will be blocked off for north and south bound travelers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. WeFest is an annual music event held in Detroit Lakes.