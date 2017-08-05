Search
    Weekly crime report - Aug. 3 edition

    Today at 11:24 a.m.

    July 24

    • Ross Edward Cash, 40, of Wadena, was issued a citation for dog at large.

    • Paula Christine Wachlin, 20, of Wadena, was issued a citation for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

    • Samuel John Waln, 22, of Verndale, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.

    July 27

    • Dylan Aiden Louise Trumble, 18, of Park Rapids, was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

    The Wadena Police Department answered 123 calls for service this past week.

