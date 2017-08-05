Weekly crime report - Aug. 3 edition
July 24
• Ross Edward Cash, 40, of Wadena, was issued a citation for dog at large.
• Paula Christine Wachlin, 20, of Wadena, was issued a citation for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
• Samuel John Waln, 22, of Verndale, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.
July 27
• Dylan Aiden Louise Trumble, 18, of Park Rapids, was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Wadena Police Department answered 123 calls for service this past week.