Architect submits remodeling options for courthouse

Upper and lower floor remodeling ideas were presented at a meeting in the courthouse's lower level assembly room with 13 board members and county employees present.

The three options affected space on the east, north and west sides of the upper and lower courthouse building. Skoblik pointed out the cost of the remodeling work would be more than $60 per square foot but less than $100.The three remodel options presented ranged from 3,300 square feet to 4,700 square feet.

Skoblik indicated a block of bathroom space on the main level would be the single-most expensive part of the remodeling at approximately $200,000.

Skoblik asked the commissioners to consider the options presented and attempted to give his firm an idea of which two they prefer.

"There is still going to be plenty of time to tweak plans," Skoblik said.

The north annex of Wadena County Courthouse opened in July freeing up space inside the main courthouse building. Moving into the north annex were the county attorney's office and the Todd-Wadena County Probation office.

Board approves agreement with MnDOT

The Wadena Board of Commissioners approved a cooperative construction agreement between the county highway department and the Minnesota Department of Transportation to remove the former Hanson Tire Building at its July 25 meeting.

The agreement is part of the upcoming County Highway 4 project.

County Engineer Ryan Odden pointed out that MnDOT is planning a Trunk Highway 10 reconstruction project in 2019. Prior to that highway work MnDOT is planning to carry out a separate building removal project along the corridor.

"I asked MnDOT if they'd be willing to include our structure as part of their contract," Odden said. "The engineer's estimate for the removal of the structure is $12,485.55."

MnDOT asked for a resolution from the board.

Jim Hofer made a motion to approve the resolution and Sheldon Monson seconded the motion.

In a discussion following the approval of the resolution, Monson board asked about MnDOT's progress on getting a west turning lane a turning lane on Highway 71 north of the intersection with Highway 10.

"Holiday basically served MnDOT a notice they would be taken to court if they tried touching part of Holiday property. That last design I saw there is no southbound, west turn lane. I think it's a poor design," Odden said.

Commissioner Bill Stearns pointed out that traffic will back up on Highway 71 north for blocks.

"That's interesting isn't it because you do 95 percent of the work to improve traffic flow and you have one spoke that isn't working right and it affects the whole system," Board Chairman Dave Hillukka observed.