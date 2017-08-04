Police Scanner - Aug. 3 Edition

July 21

• The Wadena Police Department received a helping hand when a resident reported a construction trailer had been parked on the street for more than 24 hours. The trailer was parked on Third Street SW near the crosswalk to the WDC Elementary gym.

• A 30-year-old male with a big knife told police he was not suicidal. He said he was upset with his mother.

• A caller reported a babysitter had observed a red Dodge van parked near her house. The van had been in the same location one day earlier. The occupant of the van was allegedly watching the children and would follow vehicles leaving the residence. When the police arrived, the van was gone. The babysitter reported she had been unable to get a license plate number.

July 22

• The Humane Society reported a stray dog had been brought to the facility which was flea-ridden and emaciated. The dog required immediate care. A female party contacted the Humane Society and alleged the dog belonged to her and she wanted it returned. The Humane Society did not feel it was in the best interests of the animal to return it to the owner.

• After finding their cattle fences cut and gates left open some county residents put up game cameras in an attempt to identify the guilty parties. Instead, the cameras were stolen. The complainant believed those responsible for the property damage were connected with an assault on his son.

July 23

• A man spotted walking on Colfax Avenue in the direction of Jefferson Street at 1:24 a.m. aroused the suspicions of a caller. A police officer located the man and checked on his identity. The man was from Michigan and was staying at the Sunnybrook Campground.

• The driver of a vehicle stopped on Jefferson tried to avoid a deputy and was stopped. The driver admitted to playing Pokeman while driving.

• An anonymous caller alleged a male both shot at dog and beat it. The male admitted to shooting the dog with an airsoft gun. The deputy looked at all the dogs present and did not see one that appeared to be injured or abused.

• The Sheriff's office was notified after three marijuana plants were found growing in five-gallon buckets. Suspicion fell upon the complainant's neighbors.

July 25

• Humphrey Manor residents reported juveniles had been hitting golf balls from a private residence into the Humphrey Manor parking lot.

• Police opened a locked maroon Grand Prix with an active 18-month-old inside at Stoneman's Car Wash in Wadena.

• A male in his 30's entered a business on Jefferson and said he needed to raise money to buy a bus ticket out of Wadena. A female employee said he kept looking around and appeared to be paranoid. She gave the man $2 and he then asked where the library was located. He headed in the direction of the library but he was later seen heading to the liquor store. A call to the liquor store manager uncovered the fact a man answering the description of the one who had borrowed money had bought some liquor and left.

July 26

• Residents of an address on Second Street SE received a note from the police pointing out that a stand-alone basketball hoop had to be removed from the street.

• A woman reported a man came to her door and told her that her dish network bill was overdue and that he was there to collect. She considered it odd and sent the man away. The police were unable to locate the man.

• A female driver was cited for no proof of insurance and warning for exhibition driving after she rounded a corner on Hemlock and passed two deputies standing near their squad cars at a high rate of speed. She had no questions about the citation.

The reports were derived from Wadena Police Department Incident Reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.