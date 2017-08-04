If we grow, you grow, and if you grow, we grow

In Damlo's vision of the future, outstate Minnesota is a mecca for metro-area families looking for better lives.

The new executive director of the Tri-County Healthcare Foundation brings an energy to the table that TCHC believes will pay off for its patients and the communities it serves.

"He's a high energy person," TCHC President and Chief Executive Officer Joel Beiswenger said. "He's also an outgoing person which is definitely necessary to be successful in this role."

Damlo has a proven track record for achieving results. As Wadena County Transit Director Damlo increased ridership to the point where the Friendly Rider bus service is serving six counties with nine buses.

The switch from directing a transit service to working for a hospital foundation was not as difficult as some would imagine. Damlo served on the TCHC Foundation Board for 2 ½ years while working as the county transit director. When the foundation board decided it needed an executive director to grow, Damlo applied for the job and landed it.

Damlo moved into his new job in July with a simple mission statement to guide him - to collect charitable gifts.

Going to people, organizations and corporations and convincing them to put what has been in their pockets into the foundation's is where it all begins. Spending that money in worthwhile ways is the rest of the picture.

"Individuals is where we get a lot of our funds," Damlo said. It might be someone who appreciated the treatment they, or a family member, received. In Damlo's experience, there are many people who like the idea of giving to good causes and repaying groups for the work they do. Paying a bill might be mandatory but giving is not.

Damlo knows of other foundations that can help the area. The Bush Foundation funds projects of up to a half million dollars, and there are corporations that will make contributions in order to boost the overall health of a community.

In 2017 the TCHC Foundation has come up with $46,000 in grants, $23,500 in scholarships and $20,000-25,000 for local events, such as Men's Night Out and the TCHC Block Party.

The foundation has been active since 1994, and the work it does makes a financial difference for many local people.

"It's been there, but I get a chance to elevate it," Damlo said.

Damlo grew up on Two Inlets Lake near Park Rapids. His family ran a resort where the amount of fun the guests had depended a lot on the opportunities the Damlo resort supplied. With a childhood of making good things happen for others behind him, Damlo set his sights on a career in management and netted a degree from St. John's University. Like many college graduates, he then bit at the brightest lure that came by - a job in the Twin Cities. One year of living in the metro area was enough for Damlo. The last 10 years have seen the Damlo family living in southwest Wadena. They do not worry about crime, they do not breathe bad air, they do not put up with a lot of noise, they do not fight traffic. They just live.

"I can be at my job in seven minutes. Ten if I get stuck behind a train." Damlo said.

Since Tri-County Health Care has clinics in Verndale, Henning, Bertha, Ottertail, Sebeka and Baxter, the area the foundation serves is much bigger than Wadena. Damlo has to adjust his thinking to match.

Like a salesman anxious to sell a product, Damlo is enthusiastic about what the area has to offer.

"What we're seeing is families tired of working in the rat race," Damlo said. "For me it's all about getting our communities to grow."

He feels the Tri-County area has many of the things metro families are looking for. Wadena alone has a new high school, a new community center and a flock of lakes a short distance away.

As a way of "growing" his job, Damlo has been acquainting himself with the communities TCHC serves. His visits to the TCHC clinics have given him some insights into what is important to the people they serve.

"They want to know the person at the reception desk," Damlo said. They also like knowing and trusting the medical people they deal with at these clinic visits.

Damlo does not know all of the 425 people who work for TCHC yet but he knows they are all Tri-County.

He also has faith in a phrase.

"If we grow, you grow, and if you grow, we grow," Damlo said.